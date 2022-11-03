Bangkok Marine Dept. prepares safety measures for Loy Krathong festival on Nov 8

The Marine Department will deploy its officials to seriously implement public safety measures in the Loy Krathong festival on Nov 8.

The department held a meeting to discuss public safety along waterways and at main piers where people were expected to gather during the Loy Krathong (the floating of lotus-shaped receptacles) festival. Targeted piers included those at the Memorial Bridge, Si Phraya area and ICONSIAM and Asiatique shopping malls.







Safety measures will be implemented by about 200 officials from the department’s headquarters and 510 officials at its provincial branches. The department will deploy about 70 patrol boats and have its officials guarantee safety at piers. Also, it will control water transport and issue warnings for boat operators to prioritize public safety in the Loy Krathong festival.







In addition, the Marine Department formed an ad hoc team to check the safety conditions of all passenger boats in Bangkok. Team members will make sure passenger boats have adequate safety equipment as required by the department.

People can report unsafe activities in waterways to the 1199 hotline of the department around the clock. (TNA)



































