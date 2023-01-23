Bangkok launches free shuttle buses between Hua Lamphong station and new Central Terminal

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have launched free shuttle and ad-hoc bus services between Hua Lamphong railway station and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station.

The move comes as part of an effort to turn the new terminal into the largest rail hub in Southeast Asia.







According to BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob earlier requested that the SRT and BMTA work together to support long-haul train services involving 52 special, express, and rapid services that have shifted to depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal instead of Hua Lamphong station, starting from Thursday.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek stated that 62 trips on “public service” trains, including excursion trains and subsidized long-distance services, will continue to depart from Hua Lamphong station.







To reduce the impact on commuters, the SRT and BMTA have arranged for six shuttle buses to provide services on expressways between Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and Hua Lamphong station.

Additionally, the BMTA has also arranged for free ad-hoc bus services on normal routes to facilitate travelers on connected routes between the new terminal and other railway stations including Sam Sen, Ramabhibodi Hospital, Yommarat, and Hua Lamphong stations, with 10 non-air-conditioned and air-conditioned buses provided.

According to Kittikan, the bus services will run from 4:30 am to 11 pm every day, with a service frequency of every 15 minutes. (NNT)

































