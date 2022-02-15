Bangkok issues relationship certificates for LGBTQ+ couples on Valentine’s Day

For the first time, LGBTQ+ couples can have their relationship certificates registered at the Bang Khunthian district office where nearly 100 couples of the people quickly turned up for the documents.

Pongjakarin Thawornpong, chief of the Bang Khunthian district office, said that on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day his office welcomed same-sex couples to apply for their relationship certificates. The office had such certificates signed and issued free of charge for all same-sex ones there, he said.







The Bang Khunthian district chief said the event was successfully organized on Monday (Feb 14). Although the legal same-sex relationship certification had yet to be passed by the parliament, the issuance of special certificates for same-sex couples at the district office reflected calls for gender equality for everyone including many LGBTQ+ people in the country, he said.

The special certificates issued today for LGBTQ+ couples were not legally binding, Mr Pongjakarin said. (TNA)

















































