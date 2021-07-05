Bangkok Int’l Airport flights not affected by huge polystyrene plant blast early this morning

Many people were injured when a large-scaled factory producing polystyrene beads caught fire and exploded in Bang Phli district early this morning.

The incident happened at Ming Dih Chemical Co on King Kaew 21 Road in Racha Thewa sub-district, Samut Prakarn, near Bangkok, at 3.20am. The impact also damaged at least 70 nearby houses.







Firefighters of Racha Thewa and nearby areas were deployed to control the blaze. They tried to prevent the fire from reaching a large chemical tank.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident. Rescue workers sent them to hospital.







Officials had yet to estimate the damage and the cause of the explosion.

The local office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation ordered evacuation in the five-kilometer radius of the chemical company for public safety. Official report said the fire didn’t affect flights at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. (TNA)



















