Bangkok International Book Fair 2022 at Bang Sue Grand Station from March 26

Do you miss the feeling of going to the book fair? From wandering through the booths from almost every publisher in Thailand, flipping through the freshly-bought books while resting your feet for more wandering, listening to the heat discussions between new writers and the established ones, to getting your books signed by your favorite authors who were there to talk to their fans and launch their new titles, you can enjoy these again at 50th National Book Fair and 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022 at Bang Sue Grand Station between Saturday 26 March – Wednesday 6 April 2022. At the fair, both Thai and international titles will be available for bookworms and others to browse and buy, while having innovations of the publishing industry on display. More than 208 publishers at over 583 booths will be divided into 6 zones: 1) Children’s books, 2) Educational books, 3) International books, 4) Used books and rare books, 5) Book Wonderland (comics and light novel), and 6) General books.



Additionally, other activities and exhibitions, such as “125th Anniversary of the State Railway of Thailand Exhibition,” exhibition showing the history and journey of Thai state railway throughout 125 years, “2022 National Book Awards Exhibition”, “the 3rdDecade of literature contest, Pan Wan Fah Award 2022 – the Political Literature for Developing Democracy Exhibition”, “One Reader Inspires Million People” activity, and other interesting panel discussions and lectures.







This is also the first book fair in Thailand to enable the collection of NFT arts, from “Munins,” famous Thai artist. 25,000 pieces of five designs of this collection, coupled with the 6th secret piece for those who have collected five designs, are available throughout 12 days of the fair.

Let’s get reading into the future at 50th National Book Fair and 20th Bangkok International Book Fair 2022 at Bang Sue Grand Station between Saturday 26 March – Wednesday 6 April 2022. (On 26 March, the fair opens 17.00 – 21.00h). For more information on activities, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/bookthai and https://thailandbookfair.com/ (NNT)

































