Bangkok home and community isolation for COVID-19 patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement home and community isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with mild symptoms in the capital, starting with a community isolation center inside Sri Sudaram Temple on 9 July.







According to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) operation center’s assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, home isolation will be implemented by 69 health service centers under the BMA, as well as 201 community health clinics affiliated with the National Health Security Office’s universal healthcare scheme.







She said the CCSA operation center’s meeting also discussed opening community isolation facilities in each district of Bangkok, where people with mild to moderate symptoms will stay while waiting for hospital beds. Patients need to be brought into the system to be looked after as quickly as possible.







Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA is planning to open 18 more centers in districts that have a high number of infections, to help curb the spread of the virus and prevent possible clusters of cases. Bangkok reported 3,116 new cases on Friday, which pushed the capital’s cumulative case, since 1 April 2021, to 90,613. (NNT)



















