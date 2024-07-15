Bangkok heightens security after Trump assassination attempt; area around US Embassy remains quiet

Thai police have bolstered security across Bangkok’s sensitive areas following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former U.S. President and current presidential candidate was slightly injured during the attack over the weekend. While Trump is now confirmed safe, the incident has prompted local authorities to take additional security measures.







Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang has directed a ramp-up in patrols and strengthened security measures at crucial sites and buildings throughout Bangkok. This initiative by the Thai police is a preventive action, implemented without any specific requests or alerts from allied intelligence services.

Despite the incident, the area around the US Embassy on Wireless road in Bangkok remains relatively quiet. Reports indicate that activities on Sunday (July 14) were proceeding as normal, with embassy staff going about their routines as usual. (NNT)









































