Bangkok extends drinking at restaurants till 11p.m.; entertainment venues remain closed till Dec 31

By Pattaya Mail
BMA’s communicable disease committee passes a three-point resolution.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on its Facebook page that drinking at restaurants will be allowed to continue till 23.00 hours from Dec 1 but entertainment venues will remain shut till Dec 31. (PRD)









