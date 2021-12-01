Latest NewsThailand NewsTravel & TourismUpdate COVID-19 Bangkok extends drinking at restaurants till 11p.m.; entertainment venues remain closed till Dec 31 By Pattaya Mail December 1, 2021 0 198 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet BMA’s communicable disease committee passes a three-point resolution. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on its Facebook page that drinking at restaurants will be allowed to continue till 23.00 hours from Dec 1 but entertainment venues will remain shut till Dec 31. (PRD)