Bangkok closely monitoring ’School Lunch’ program after shortfall

Bangkok – There have been an increased number of complaints regarding the poor quality of food provided in the school lunch project in Bangkok and elsewhere. In late July, a parent posted a message on Facebook that lunch offered at Wat Bam Phen Nuea School had no meat and consisted of vegetables and hard rice. The message was widely shared, and raised a storm of criticism on social media, prompting the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to speed up an investigation.

Kriangyos Sudlapha, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, visited Bam Phen Nuea School, Minburi district, along with relevant parties to inspect the implementation of the student lunch program. Initially, Chanan Tharaworarat, the school’s director, explained that on the day of the complaint, there was sufficient food but the school ran out of rice and some students arrived late. On that day, the school’s director was absent as she had to attend a meeting but when she learnt of the matter, she ordered that rice be cooked immediately and the students had lunch on time. The photos that accompanied the criticism were taken when the school ran out of rice.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had instructed schools to organize a breakfast and lunch project. Each school uses a specific system to hire cooks which is better than the bidding system because the full amount of food is provided as stipulated. As for the issue of insufficient meat, the meal was found to meet the required standard after a check of the menu for each meal on the day. The BMA says it will be fair to both parties but it is necessary to verify the facts, to see if it was bullying or a problem caused by the school’s administration. If the school was found guilty, the BMA would form a committee of inquiry in accordance with the regulations.