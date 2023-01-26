Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi see increasing cases of diseases related to air pollution

The Ministry of Public Health has set up 24/7 command centers to address the haze disaster in affected provinces, with hospitals in impacted areas asked to increase capacity for the rising cases of respiratory diseases.

The Ministry of Public Health has announced its measures to address this year’s haze disaster, with the provincial public health offices closely monitoring the level of air quality and taking appropriate measures according to the situation. Provinces in which the level of air quality exceeds the safety threshold are instructed to activate their provincial operation center (OC) to address the situation.







According to the Permanent Secretary of Public Health Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, the provincial operation centers will be activated once the level of airborne Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) ranges between 37.6 and 50 micrograms per cubic meter. These operation centers are responsible for communicating with local communities on health impacts and personal protection.

Provinces that experience airborne PM 2.5 levels exceeding 51 micrograms per cubic meter for more than 3 consecutive days should consider activating the provincial Public Health Emergency Operation Center, in order to address the situation more effectively.







24 provinces in Thailand are now within the criteria of activation, namely Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phrae, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Suphan Buri, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Khon Kaen, and Bangkok.

The Ministry of Public Health has seen increasing cases of diseases related to air pollution, with the weekly number of cases logged at 212,674 as of 24 January, which is higher than the previous week at 96,109 cases. Most of the cases reported are respiratory diseases, skin inflammations, and conjunctivitis.







The ministry has ordered all healthcare facilities to ensure preparedness to treat more cases, which include symptoms such as irritations, difficulty breathing, headaches, and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention if the symptoms do not go away on their own. (NNT)

































