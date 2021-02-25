Bangkok Chatuchak Market report on source of COVID-19 before pandemic in Wuhan denied

The Market Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) denied the Chatuchak market transmitted COVID-19 to China, saying it did not permit pet sales there.

Pinit Arayasilpatorn, director of the Market Office, denied an international report that an animal zone in the Chatuchak market might be the source of COVID-19 before the pandemic started in Wuhan city of China.

The Chatuchak market was under the jurisdiction of the BMA’s Market Office which banned the sales of pets. It permitted the sales of clothes, appliances and plants at the market, he said.







Arit Srithong, chief of Chatuchak district, said the pet market cited in the international report could be the Sri Somrat market of a private operator. It stands on a plot of the State Railway of Thailand on Kamphaeng Phet 4 Road near the Chatuchak market. Vendors sold pets, birds and ornamental fish there, he said.

COVID-19 control measures were compromised at the Sri Somrat market and the Chatuchak district office already ordered its operator to comply with disease control measures and have vendors do so, Mr Arit said. (TNA)











