Bangkok celebrates ‘Deepavali – Festival of Light’ on October 21-23

According to an invitation and announcement of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), a major Deepavali celebration will be held in Bangkok on 21-23 October 2022, from 11 AM to 10 PM, in the area of Phahurat – Khlong Ong Ang – Saphan Lek.

“Deepavali” or “Diwali,” known as the “Festival of Light,” is the biggest annual celebration for people of Indian descent. It is considered to be one of the oldest and most important festivals among all Indian festivals.







This year, as the first official Deepavali festival in Thailand, it celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and India, and promotes the part of the city called Phahurat, also known as Little India.

During the event, there will be numerous activities, such as worshiping Ganesha and the goddess Lakshmi to enhance luck and fortune and increase success in life.







Watch Indian folk arts and cultural shows, and enjoy light and sound in Bollywood style. There will also be many Indian-Thai food products for tasting, as well as countless other products for sale and many other activities during the three festive days. (PRD)

































