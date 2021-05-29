Bangkok Asiatique the Riverfront offers jabs ahead of vaccination drive next month

Several shopping malls in Thailand have offered space for the setting up of vaccination centers for the benefit of the public. One of these venues in Bangkok is Asiatique the Riverfront, which is now offering jabs at a limited capacity, ahead of the vaccination drive to start next month.

People who had an advance vaccination appointment today visited Asiatique the Riverfront, an open-air shopping mall by Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, to get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.







Asiatique is among 25 venues in Bangkok provided by private companies as non-hospital vaccination centers, to be used in next month’s vaccination drive for people aged 18 -59 years old. The vaccination of senior citizens and people with certain chronic diseases will follow the same schedule, but mainly at hospitals.

The vaccination center at Asiatique has the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people per day. It is currently offering the vaccines to some groups of people in Bang Kho Laem district, such as public vehicle drivers, taxi drivers, fare collectors, janitors, motorcycle taxi drivers, food delivery drivers, caretakers, nursery staff, educational staff, volunteers, and certain groups at risk.







This vaccination center will operate at full capacity for Bangkok residents, who signed up to get their jabs in City Hall’s vaccination campaign from 7th June until the end of year. (NNT)























