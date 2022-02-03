Bangkok among Asia’s top destinations for Celebrating Chinese New Year – Agoda

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with the news released by Agoda, an online travel agency and metasearch engine, that Bangkok is one of the top destinations for traveling and celebrating this Chinese New Year, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.







He thanked concerned agencies and all the Thai people for joining hands in enhancing the country’s image and being the good hosts, which have led to Thailand’s increasing popularity among global tourists.



According to Agoda, Asia wide, metropolitans and capital cities as top destination choices for the 2022 Chinese New Year include Shanghai (#1 China), Tokyo (#1 Japan), Kuala Lumpur (#1 Malaysia), Manila (#1 Philippines), Bangkok (#1 Thailand). While in other markets, classic resort destinations are travelers’ top picks, including Bali (#1 Indonesia), Jeju Island (#1 Korea), Taichung (# Taiwan), Phu Quoc Island (#1 Vietnam).







Agoda also revealed Thailand’s top eight most popular destinations by market for the 2022 Chinese New Year: 1) Bangkok; 2) Chiang Mai; 3) Khao Yai; 4) Phuket; 5) Hua Hin/ Cha-am; 6) Krabi; 7) Pattaya; and 8) Chiang Rai. The first 4 ranks remain the same as last year.

The Government Spokesperson emphasized that such success is the Government’s constant and fruitful effort in promoting Thai tourism industry through implementing related policies according to the changing global situation.

Resumption of the TEST & GO scheme from February 1, 2022 onward would revive tourism activities in the country, create revenues to all concerned, and help rehabilitate national economy.







Nevertheless, public health security and people’s confidence remain the Government’s priority. The Prime Minister instructed all agencies to keep tightening public health measures, and called on the public to continue complying with the measures and COVID-free setting for their safety and relaxing travel. (TNA)



























