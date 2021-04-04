Bangkok alerts people visiting bar and beer house in Thonglor and Ekkamai

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged people who had visited Krystal Club, Bla Bla Bar and Beer House in the Thonglor and Ekkamai areas from March 25 to 31 to fill a risk assessment form via the website as soon as possible.







BMA’s Health Department and Urban Institute for Disease Prevention had reported the discovery of 13 Covid-19 cases that included five people who visited Krystal Club on March 25 and eight people after visiting Krystal Club, Bla Bla Bar, and Beer House on March 27.



The BMA said the investigation team will accelerate the search for people at risk of Covid-19 infection.

According to the BMA, people at risk of infection could contact the Health Department’s disease control division on 0 2245 4964 for a swab test. (NNT)













