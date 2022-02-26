Bangkok Airways to resume Suvarnabhumi-Krabiflight from March 27

Bangkok Airways has announced that it will resume its direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Krabi, starting from 27 March, 2022.

The airline will operate on the Bangkok-Krabi route with one flight per day utilising an Airbus A319 aircraft. Flight PG261 will depart Suvarnabhumi Airport at 08.15 Hrs. and arrive at Krabi Airport at 09.40 Hrs, while Flight PG262 will depart Krabi Airport at 10.40 Hrs. and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.10 Hrs.



The resumed Bangkok-Krabi route will add to the airline’s growing resumption and introduction of flights after the pandemic.

From 1 February, 2022, Bangkok Airways started two special sealed-route flights per day from Bangkok to Phuket. The dedicated services were introduced in support of the resumption of the Sandbox Extension programme between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and SuratThani (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao).







The airline’s network currently covers 12 routes which are Bangkok – Samui, Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Lampang, Bangkok – Sukhothai, Samui – Phuket, Samui – Singapore, Bangkok – Trat, Phuket – Hat Yai, Bangkok – Phnom Penh, Phuket – U-Tapao, and Samui – U-Tapao.

For more information and reservations, passengers can contact the airline via: Call Centre: Tel. 1771 (within Thailand) or +66 2-270-6699 (during 08.00 – 20.00 Hrs.); PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN; and Email: [email protected], or visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule.

































