Bangkok Airways to fly twice daily sealed-route Bangkok-Phuket flights from Feb 1

Starting from 1 February, 2022, Bangkok Airways will operate two special sealed-route flights per day from Bangkok to Phuket in support of the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension program.

The two services – one at midday and the other in the early evening – will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft. Flight PG5275 will depart from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.00 Hrs. and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 14.05 Hrs., while Flight PG5279 will depart Suvarnabhumi Airport at 17.10 Hrs. and arrive at Phuket at 19.15 Hrs.







The introduction of the two daily Bangkok to Phuket flights coincides with the 1 February, 2022 resumption of the Sandbox Extension program between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), whereby Sandbox travellers can travel within these destinations during their first 7 days in Thailand and can stay in 3 different hotels if they so wish.



Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has also approved the resumption of the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme and the reopening of Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray – in Chonburi, and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations – also effective from 1 February, 2022.







This means that from 1 February, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers from any country around the world can apply for a TEST & GO Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance. Existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, additional requirements have been introduced to ensure stringent COVID-19 precautions.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated travellers from overseas who are planning to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox program can choose to undergo their first 7 days in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), Chonburi (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray), and Trat (Ko Chang).

For more information on these reopenings and the necessary requirements for travellers, please visit: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.

More information on Bangkok Airways flights and requirements for passengers can be found at https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule.



























