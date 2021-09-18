Bangkok aims to give two shots to at least 70% of population before reopening to tourism

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang did not confirm that the capital could reopen to welcome tourists on Oct 15, saying at least 70% of his people would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 first.







Inspecting inoculation at the Port Authority of Thailand in Klong Toey district, Pol Gen Aswin said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration earlier expected 70% of its population would have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Oct 22 and if it obtained more vaccine doses, the 70% coverage for 4.9 million out of 7 million people could be achieved before Oct 15.



He said he had never promised Bangkok could reopen on Oct 15 to welcome tourists without quarantine. The BMA had to prioritize the health of general people, the governor said.

Pol Gen Aswin said that he wanted to reopen the capital but the 70% coverage of full vaccinations was the first priority.

Besides, the BMA would also have to consider disease controls for the reopening including the necessity of quarantining visitors from different countries that posed different levels of infection risks, the Bangkok governor said. (TNA)







































