Bangkok active Covid-19 search among people working at entertainment venues

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been conducting an active search operation among people involved with entertainment venues, and would vaccinate high-risk people around Thong Lor area to control the outbreak.







BMA deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak said it was one of the measures to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic, similar to giving COVID-19 vaccination to people at risk in the market and the communities surrounding the market in Bang Khae district.



He said of the 8,060 people who were tested for COVID-19 during April 3-10, 659 have tested positive, 3,357 were negative and 4,044 results are awaited.













