Bang Kloi protestors in Bangkok return home after satisfactory government actions

Protestors from the People Movement for a Just Society (P-Move) and so-called Save Bang Kloi groups left the Government House after more than a week of protests, following sufficient responses from the government to their demands.

Demonstrators from the groups had vacated the protest area by Friday (4 Feb). They had 15 demands in total and were reportedly met with satisfactory responses from the administration.







AnuchaNakasai, minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, was at the protest site on Thursday (3 Feb) to see the protestors off. He said the government would address the issues in a timely manner to help improve people’s livelihoods in Bangkloi, Petchburi province.



The minister added that the subcommittees established by the government to address related issues will start working from next week while reassuring the protestors that their demands will not be neglected.

The demonstrators said they would follow up on the government’s responses to their requests, and that they would be ready to stage additional protest if the progress made does not correspond to the agreements.(NNT)



























