Ban on water fights and more controls for Songkran celebrations in Thailand announced

The Royal Gazette published rules to control COVID-19 during the Songkran festival including a ban on water fights as well as eased disease control measures which were set to take effect on April 1.

Regarding the eased controls, the number of COVID-19 control zones was reduced from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and the number of COVID-19 close surveillance zones rose from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. Besides, 10 provinces were declared tourism pilot zones, up from eight.



For the Songkran festival, celebrations can be organized at specified venues under strict disease controls including COVID Free Setting measures to prevent clusters of infections.

Activities can include traditional activities related to the Songkran festival such as the bathing of Buddha images, traditional Thai New Year greetings for elderly people, folk plays, cultural shows, processions and concerts.







The government banned water fights, powder smearing, foam parties and the consumption and sales of alcoholic beverages at festive venues.

Organizers of such activities must conduct health screening on participants and limit the number of visitors, each of whom must technically have at least four square meters of space at a venue. (TNA)































