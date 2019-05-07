BAAC to continue selling savings lottery

Bangkok – The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will be selling the 4th set of the Prosperous Farmers savings lottery at 100 baht per unit, offering prizes up to 15 million baht, as another option to encourage savings.

The BAAC’s Executive Vice President Kasarb Ngemrung has revealed the bank will soon begin selling 1,200 million units of the Prosperous Farmers savings lottery, with a maximum credit of 120 billion baht, to raise funds from the general public to support the farming sector and offer savings products for customers currently holding Thaweesin savings lottery units, and the BAAC’s third set of the savings lottery which will expire on 17th May.

The new lottery will be on sale from 17th May at all BAAC branches, and on the bank’s A-Mobile app from 17th June 2019. The lottery units can be redeemed for cash, with 0.75 baht interest per unit for redemptions made after the redemption permit date. Redemptions prior to the date do not incur any interest.

Participants in this savings lottery are eligible for 36 lucky draws held on the 16th of every month, with the first taking place on 16th June 2019. The lucky draw offers a top prize of 10 million baht, with special draws offering a 15 million baht top prize to be held a further six times. The prizes will be delivered to winners starting in November 2019, then in May and November of 2020 and 2021, and ultimately in May 2022.

The savings lottery campaign also offers an additional 2,536,080 prizes to participants. Winners of each lucky draw will be announced on www.baac.or.th, and on the bank’s A-Mobile application.