Australian PM attending 22nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha had a phone conversation with the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the conversation as follows:







This was the first dialogue between the Thai and Australian Prime Ministers, as suggested by the Australian side, following the sworn in of the latter and his cabinet members in May 2022. The Prime Minister congratulated the Australian Prime Minister’s assumption of the position, and expressed hope that the new Australian government would continue to reinforce relations and cooperation between the two countries. He commended Thailand- Australia dynamic relations, and hoped to see further cooperation to mark the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations. The Prime Minister also affirmed Thailand’s readiness to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and to welcome the Australian Prime Minister to Thailand.







The Australian Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the phone conversation, and marveled bilateral relations between the two countries. He also mentioned the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, and looked forward to attending the 22nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok and having a bilateral meeting with the Thai counterpart. Both parties also discussed bilateral cooperation under Strategic Partnership, and welcomed the signing of the Joint Plan of Action to Implement the Thailand-Australia Strategic Partnership 2022-2025 which details plans, projects, and activities in multi-dimensional areas of bilateral cooperation.

With regard to the non-traditional security cooperation, both parties congratulated an establishment of the Thailand-Australia’s Counter Trafficking in Persons Center of Excellence.

The two Prime Ministers also welcomed the development progress of Thailand-Australia economic cooperation strategy which covers the cooperation in the BCG economy, and hoped for the expansion of large-scale investment between the two countries for economic recovery. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to strengthen multilateral relations, as Thailand commits to support Australia’s constructive role in the region.







Toward the end of the dialogue, the Prime Minister thanked Australia for its support on Thailand’s hosting of the APEC 2022 under theme: “Open. Connect. Balance.”, and the country’s initiative of the BCG economic model. (PRD)































