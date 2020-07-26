At-risk people in Rayong free of COVID

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said everyone tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Rayong province and it expected all schools to resume their normal services without staggered teaching hours in the future.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said 12 people at high risks of contracting COVID-19 from an infected Egyptian soldier who recently visited Rayong tested negative for the disease and were already quarantined for 14 days. About 7,000 others at low risks in the eastern province also tested negative.



Loading…

In response to parents’ proposal for all schools to resume their full service, the spokesman said tens of thousands of schools already did that while 4,532 other schools still continued with staggered teaching hours for different groups of students because they had many students but limited areas. CCSA asked the Education Ministry to find solutions for the schools to resume their normal service for all students.

In response to border traders’ call for the reopening of all 91 border crossings, Dr Taweesin said CCSA told the Interior Ministry to consider the proposal on a case-by-case basis as it was considering public health, security and labor issues.

The spokesman also said that the employers who had facilities for the “organizational quarantine” of their imported workers could seek CCSA’s permission to start the quarantine and their operations would set examples for other employers.

Such quarantine facilities would help control the disease and reduce costs, he said. (TNA)











