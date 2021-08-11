As of August 10, over 48,016 foreigners in Thailand have registered for COVID-19 vaccination

- Thailand has ranked number 35 in the world out of 184 countries for its v COVID-19 infections
- From February 28 to August 10, 2021, Thailand has already administered 21.7 million doses of vaccines
- As of August 10, 2021, over 48,016 foreigners in Thailand have registered for COVID-19 vaccination at https://expatvac.consular.go.th/. This COVID-19 vaccination registration is for foreign residents at all age groups in Thailand who have never received COVID-19 vaccination before
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+21,038)
- The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University has announced the closure of applications for volunteers to trial the ‘ChulaCov19’ vaccine on Saturday, three days before the due date, as they already have the required number of volunteers. The Chula Vaccine Research Centre (CVRC) conducted successful vaccination trials on monkeys and mice before the first phase of human trials began on June 14th. The second phase will start by the end of August (NNT)