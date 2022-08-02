Arriving Monkeypox vaccines are for selected group of people, says Thai DDC

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization will order 1,000 doses of a third-generation monkeypox vaccine for inoculation with vulnerable groups of people and it expects the delivery late this month, according to the disease control chief.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said each vaccine recipient would need two doses and relevant experts would select the groups of people who needed the vaccination.







Dr Opas said that there were 22,812 monkeypox cases in 75 countries. Three of them died in Spain and Brazil.

In Southeast Asia, new cases were reported in Singapore and the Philippines. The cases in Thailand remained at two. The first one is a Nigerian man and the second case is a Thai man, 47, who contracted the disease from a foreign man.



Dr Ballang Uppapong, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said 15 medical sciences centers were capable of monkeypox testing through the PCR method and could report test results in 24 hours. (TNA)

































