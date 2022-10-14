Around 600,000 tourists from India visited Thailand so far, second to Malaysia

The tourism industry expects around 11.7 million international visitors this year and revenue of 620 billion baht after seeing signs of recovery after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism businesses are hoping to see a recovery following the country’s border reopening to tourists. Mr. Chamnan Srisawat, President of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), said tourists from India will become key spenders, thanks to the population size, their eagerness to travel abroad, and their high purchasing power.







Around 600,000 tourists from India have visited Thailand so far this year, making them the second largest group of visitors to the kingdom, after Malaysia.

To accommodate growth in the high-spending group, the TCT has proposed a sustainable tourism development strategy that promotes a balance between key tourism destinations and lesser-known cities, enabling better income distribution to all corners. (NNT)

































