Applications for Thailand’s ‘ChulaCov19’ vaccine trail volunteers closes before due date

The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University has announced the closure of applications for volunteers to trial the ‘ChulaCov19’ vaccine on 7 August, three days before the due date, as they already have the required number of volunteers.

The Thai mRNA vaccine candidate volunteer registration opened on 3 August. Volunteers were required to be in the 56-75 years age range with no congenital diseases, have never been COVID-19 infected and not have received a COVID-19 vaccine.







The Chula Vaccine Research Centre (CVRC) conducted successful vaccination trials on monkeys and mice before the first phase of human trials began on 14 June. The second phase will start by the end of August.

The ChulaCov19 vaccine candidate has been developed by Thai researchers, with support from Prof Drew Weissman, a University of Pennsylvania professor, who invented the mRNA vaccine technology. The vaccine was developed by creating tiny parts of the coronavirus genetic material without using live virus. (NNT)























