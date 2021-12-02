APEC ISOM kicks off at Dusit Thani Laguna in Phuket

The Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC ISOM) has commenced in Phuket, with participants partaking in a symposium addressing the BCG Economy concept.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi on Wednesday (Dec 1) presided over the APEC ISOM at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket hotel. In addition to APEC officials, the meeting saw the participation of experts from international organizations and youths who provided their input on the topic “balanced, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19”. The day’s APEC symposium centered on APEC’s priorities programs for 2022, which were developed in accordance with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy concept.







Dr. Suwit Mesinsee, former Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation gave a special lecture on the topic “BCG Economy Model”, after which young environmentalist Phum Tansirimat presented his speech on waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. Discussions then shifted to the topic of balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth after COVID-19, where the aim was to empower APEC members to pursue post-pandemic growth that is secure, inclusive, and sustainable together.



The afternoon session involved discussions on the topic of enabling trade and investment in the post-COVID-19 era. Emphasis was placed on APEC economic amalgamation, creating new conversations about the implementation of the FTAAP pan-Pacific integration vision, and “linking all dimensions to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.” The latter topic involved the restoration of regional connectivity, especially in the travel and tourism sectors.

ISOM is the first face-to-face meeting in 2 years, during which activities had been carried out remotely because of the pandemic. (NNT)



























