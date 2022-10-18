APEC finance ministers’ meeting to take place in Bangkok on October 19-20

The APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) will commence in Bangkok on Wednesday (19 October), with the Ministry of Finance being the host. The bloc’s finance ministers will discuss many topics pertaining to post-pandemic economic recovery.

Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said the APEC finance ministers’ meeting and associated meetings will take place on October 19 and 20. 250 representatives from the 21 APEC economies and international organizations will attend the meeting. On October 19, the APEC finance ministers will discuss the overall picture of the post-pandemic economy. They will also engage in issues such as supporting economic recovery and obstacles to the said recovery, as well as economic growth promotion. The latter will involve subtopics such as the digital economy and investing in the environment.







On October 20, the finance ministers will discuss the current financial situation and tendencies, in addition to upcoming challenges for economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, meeting participants will discuss the implementation of APEC policies and agendas that are being pursued by 2022 APEC host Thailand. These agendas include accessibility to funding sources for sustainable development and using digital technology to facilitate transitions to digital economies. Furthermore, participants will discuss the progress in implementing the Cebu Action Plan.







Mr. Pornchai indicated the finance ministry expects to use findings from this week’s meetings to develop financial products that will contribute to sustainable development. The ministry will also use the findings to develop a financial environment that is conducive to sustainable development.

The next APEC FMM will be hosted by the United States. The event is expected to be held in October 2023. (NNT)

































