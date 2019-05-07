AOT explains Premium Lane cards distribution

Bangkok – Airports of Thailand has denied a widespread rumor of corruption in the distribution of Premium Lane cards at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with the cards allegedly being sold to regular passengers via tour operators or nominees.

Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat confirmed Airports of Thailand and Suvarnabhumi Airport have no involvement with any corruption affecting the Premium Lane cards fast-track security and immigration service vouchers, adding that the airport is only responsible for providing some facilitation in immigration areas.

Suthirawat said related agencies are investigating the matter, while the airport will deploy security agents to check the eligibility of passengers using Premium Lane services intended for passengers in First and Business class, diplomats, crew members, and passengers with special needs such as elders and persons with disabilities.