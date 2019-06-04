Anti-govt. activist injured in street assault

Bangkok (AP) — An activist opposed to the military’s role in politics said Monday that he was assaulted by a group of unknown men, in the latest in a series of such attacks as the country’s parliament prepares to elect a new government.

Sirawith Seritiwat said five or six men attacked him by surprise Sunday night after he had been working on a campaign to petition members of the Senate not to vote this week to appoint current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to the post again.

Sirawith, also known as Ja New, was hospitalized overnight but his injuries did not appear to be serious. Two other activists who are also critics of the military were attacked in May. No suspects have been identified in any of the cases.

Political temperatures in Thailand are higher than usual this week, as parliament prepares to vote in a new government after a controversial general election in March. No single party won an absolute majority of seats in the House of Representatives, causing pro- and anti-military parties to try to establish majority coalitions.

Sirawith said his attackers approached him from behind, and then five of six of them, some carrying wooden staves, hit him on the head and shoulders and kicked him. Afterwards he reported the attack to a nearby police station and was sent to a hospital.

“I don’t know who are behind these attacks and if they have political motives or not. I don’t have enemies except those who disagree with what I do,” he said.

Senior members of two political parties aligned against the military denounced the attack on Sirawith.

“Are we going to let those who are thirsty for power create violence to retain power even by using savage and heinous methods?” wrote Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary general of the Pheu Thai party, which won the most House seats.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, a Pheu Thai ally with the third-highest seat total, referred to another beating and called Sirawith “the latest victim.”

“Their crimes are calling for a just society even when they have no social capital to protect themselves,” he wrote on Twitter.

The two activists beaten last month were Anurak Jeantawanich, who said he had to get eight stitches after six men beat him with wooden staves, and Ekachai Hongkangwan, who was punched in what was the seventh attack he has experienced, in addition to having his parked car set on fire twice.