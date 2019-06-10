Another weapons cache found in Sisaket

Sisaket – Police have found more war weapons located about four kilometers away from a similar but larger cache discovered earlier in Sisaket province.

Khukhan police and administrative officials inspected the area under the bridge of Sanam Samakkhi village on Highway No. 2 and found material evidence of weapons dumped in the water under the bridge, including 31 tank ammunition sticks, 30 AK-47 magazines and 10 empty green plastic bottles. They were seized as evidence.

Initially, it is thought that these could be from the same batch of weapons found earlier last week where M-79 grenade launchers, AK-47 rifles, gunpowder and tear gas were recovered from a canal in the same area. The police have passed on the additional seized weapons to the Ordnance Department, Royal Thai Police, for them to be checked for clues.

Deputy Forensic Police Commissioner Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk said the AK-47 rifles, M-79 and RPG grenade launchers were the same types of weapons allegedly used over 50 times during mass protests on Uthong road and outside Government House and the Dusit Thani hotel between 2010 and 2014.