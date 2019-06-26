Andaman sea provinces hold Tsunami drills

Bangkok – The Ministry of the Interior joined forces with related sectors to hold Tsunami evacuation and rescue drills in six southern provinces facing the Andaman Sea on 24th-25th June 2019.

The exercise this year focused on evacuation and rescue operations from tsunami disaster in the provinces of Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Satun.

The drills included warning announcements and villager evacuations, testing the tsunami warning systems, rehearsing operational protocols according to the tsunami response and evacuation plans, encouraging villagers to be familiar with safe evacuation procedures, and raising the level of confidence among villagers and visitors to the region.