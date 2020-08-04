American and Japanese soldiers arrived in Thailand for exercises, quarantined in hotels

Thailand logged three more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 who are returnees while 110 American soldiers were arriving for exercises with the Royal Thai Army.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announced the update. He said total cases rose to 3,320, 3,142 of whom recovered and 120 others remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 58.



Of three new cases, two returned from the United Arab Emirates. One of them is a female worker aged 26 and the other is a male driver aged 43. They arrived on July 29 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on Aug 1 while being asymptomatic.

The other case is a male student aged 19 who returned from India on July 30. He was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive for the disease on Aug 1 without showing any symptom.

Dr Taweesin said American soldiers were arriving for exercises in Thailand. Seventy-one of them came from Guam Island and landed at U-Tapao airport for SFAB SMEE exercises with the army. They were subject to disease control measures and would be quarantined at Conrad Bangkok Hotel, he said.







Besides, 32 soldiers arrived from Yokota, Japan, at U-Tapao airport for the Balance Torch exercise with the army. They were quarantined at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. On Tuesday, seven soldiers would arrive from Japan and land at U-Tapao airport. Four of them would join the HMA exercise and three others would participate in the Balance Torch drill. They would be quarantined at Anantara Siam Bangkok and The Idel hotels, Dr Taweesin said.

He said CCSA had its policy to postpone such exercises but the soldiers were arriving. They would be subject to disease control measures and the army would elaborate on the matter, he said. (TNA)











