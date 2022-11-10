AMCHAM President discusses investment opportunities in Thailand

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Thailand recently discussed the private sector’s perspectives on investment opportunities in the kingdom.

AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard, who is also Executive Vice President of Operations and Technology for Seagate Technology, participated in an interview with NBT World for the program “Thailand Today”. Discussion during the interview focused on various factors contributing to Thailand’s competitiveness as a regional investment destination.







These include the nation’s strong logistical networks and favorable geographical location, as well as its sustainable power and water supplies, further enhanced by the government’s focus on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model.

He gave suggestions on what the government can do to promote investment in Thailand, saying that the nation should focus on its strength along with developing more investor-friendly incentives.







You can catch President Nygaard in Thailand Today, which will be broadcast on the television channel NBT 2HD on November 10th, at 11 pm. (NNT)

































