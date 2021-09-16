All employees in Thailand’s malls and at-risk businesses must be vaccinated by October 1

Thailand’s Department of Health has announced that all employees in malls and other at-risk businesses will need to be vaccinated by October 1st, when the ‘COVID-Free Settings’ (CFS) measure rolls out.







Department Director-General Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said, starting next month, all employees in CFS should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and take an antigen test every 7 days. Employees in CFS, who have had only one dose of vaccine, will need to test negative and undergo a risk assessment before being allowed to work.



According to the Department of Health, customers who have not had both doses may also need to present a negative antigen test results to enter malls.







Under the CFS measure, shopping malls and other businesses must have a contingency plan to control any outbreaks of COVID-19 immediately. All business owners must also make quarantine preparations, to ensure speedy isolation and treatment of any employees who contract the virus. (NNT)



























