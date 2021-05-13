All charges from hospitalization, vaccinations and side effects treatment are covered, says Thai PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reassured the Thai community that the government will be covering all medical expenses associated with COVID-19 treatment, ordering hospitals not to charge their patients, while again urging people to get their news and information from reliable sources.

According to the Prime Minister, the government will cover all charges resulting from patient screening and hospitalization for COVID-19, as well as vaccinations and treatment for any side effects of the vaccine, according to the individual’s health benefits.







As for private hospitals, the government has increased the coverage on all items associated with COVID-19 treatment by 25%, while patients suffering from long-term illness, organ damage, disability, or death of a family member related to the infection, can seek compensation from the National Health Security Office.







The government is also providing extra insurance coverage for frontline health workers, with an insurance package covering 270,000 people signed today.

The Prime Minister has asked the general public to play their part in helping the country and their community get through this crisis, and only to heed news and information from reliable sources. (NNT)























