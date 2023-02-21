AIS Fibre partners Huawei for ‘1Gbps Every Room’ fixed-broadband innovation

AIS Fibre is collaborating with Huawei to deliver a home internet service that is benchmarked to gigabit standards, providing ‘1Gbps Every Room’ for the first time in Thailand’s fixed broadband industry.

The concept of One Home – One Network – One Fiber is provided with Transparent Fiber Optic technology, a global first innovation for Huawei.







Connected to the router, it creates a Home Network supporting gigabit speeds in every room of the home, connected to the same network.

The system supports future speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and WiFi connections for Seamless Roaming. As well as the functional aspect for customers, who can enjoy speeds of 1 Gbps in every room of the home, there is an emotional appeal from the transparent cables which can follow every bend and corner of the house to make it more beautiful.







Sunee Rojanaolarnrat, Head of Fixed Broadband Marketing at AIS, said that AIS Fibre would remain focused on improving the user experience of quality home internet and providing the best possible experience to customers. (TNA)





















