An expert with the International Air Transport Association says air travelers now face double or triple the risk of catching Covid on flights, because of the prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has reported that the top medical advisor for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has indicated that airplane passengers now face 2-3 times the risk of catching COVID-19 due to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Air travelers are being advised to avoid coming into close contact with one another or touching surfaces that are frequently handled.



According to the CCSA, the risk of contracting Covid on a flight is eclipsed by the much higher risk presented by visiting crowded places such as malls. The center reasoned that newer aircraft employ the same grade of air filtration systems as those found at hospitals. It reiterated the importance of observing disease control measures on flights, including wearing masks, regularly washing hands, and keeping a distance from other passengers. The center noted the best action that can be taken to prevent infections is getting vaccinated in accordance with medical recommendations, saying this also applied to booster shots. (NNT)



























