After 60 years, Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors will continue its production in Thailand

Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors has assured that it is not planning to move a factory to Indonesia from Thailand, a day after the Indonesian industry minister signaled that the company would do so.

An Isuzu spokesperson said the company had made no announcement on the matter. Isuzu already has a factory in Karawang, Indonesia.







Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on Wednesday (7 June) that Isuzu planned to move the factory and could start production as early as next year.

A senior industry ministry official maintained late on Thursday (8 June) that Isuzu would be relocating its factory to Indonesia. Shares of some Thai auto parts companies sold off on Thursday following the comment from the Indonesian industry minister.

Isuzu began building trucks in Thailand 60 years ago. (NNT)






















