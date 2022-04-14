AeroThai urged to prepare for heavier air traffic due to Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Transport Ministry has directed the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) to prepare for the possibility of increased aviation and air traffic movement through Thailand in light of Russia-Ukraine conflict-related airspace restrictions.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob issued the order to Aerothai following a formal visit to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on April 5 by Juan Carlos Salazar Gomez, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



Thailand is home to ICAO’s Asia Pacific regional office.

Saksayam stated that the head of ICAO and the prime minister discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has resulted in the closure of Ukrainian and Russian airspace to aircraft from certain nations. He noted that some airlines have been forced to use alternate routes around closed airspaces and may have to fly over Thailand.







The transport minister stated that he has instructed Aerothai to conduct a review of data, including airline routes and the volume of air traffic passing over Thailand, prior to developing a contingency plan.

Aerothai has also been told to prepare for the possibility that airlines will need to refuel in Thailand and to consider accommodating humanitarian flights evacuating those fleeing the ongoing conflicts. (NNT)

































