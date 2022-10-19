Aerothai reports shift in takeoff and landing direction at airports due to seasonal winds

The arrival of colder air and changes in wind directions have prompted adjustments to the takeoff and landing directions at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports. The winter runway directions will be in effect from this month to February, 2023.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (Aerothai) indicated the general takeoff and landing direction at Don Mueang airport is being reversed. Planes will now take off and land on runways 03 instead of the usual runways 21. The shift is in correspondence to winds now blowing from the northeastern direction at significant velocities of 20-30 kilometers per hour. Aerothai said this is normal for the months of the cold season. People in Bangkok will therefore be able to spot planes descending above the downtown area to land at Don Mueang. This will be the case until February.







The change means planes will approach Don Mueang airport from the south and fly over Bangkok’s downtown area. Aerothai would periodically switch back to having planes approach from the north when the speed of northeasterly winds drop to no more than 18 kilometers per hour. The civilian air traffic control authority explained that planes approaching from the airport’s north are able to land safely if winds do not exceed this magnitude.







A similar change in the takeoff and landing direction for planes is being implemented at Suvarnabhumi airport. Planes will now approach from the south and take off in the northern direction.

A Twitter user has posted images shot from a passenger plane making its approach to the airport from the south. The new landing direction means passengers are able to enjoy a bird’s eye view of downtown Bangkok before landing. In contrast, passengers are generally greeted by overhead views of Pathum Thani when the usual landing direction is in use. (NNT)

































