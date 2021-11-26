Advisor to Thai Prime Minister clarifies purchase of 111 iPhone devices for officials

The secretariat of the prime minister spent 2.6 million baht on 111 iPhone devices because the procurement was due to replace old phones, according to an advisor to the prime minister.

Natreeya Thaweewong, the advisor, said that the prime minister’s secretariat ordered the phones for its executives who needed such devices and the contracted price was lower than the median price of 2.8 million baht.







According to her, the newly ordered phones have the specifications that the secretariat needs for use by executives at the level of directors and higher.

The secretariat ordered two specifications of the phones. The devices with the 128 GB memory capacity are for directors-general and officials at the C10 level and higher. Those with the 64 GB memory capacity are for officials at management and senior management levels.



The devices were also purchased for political officials including deputy prime ministers, ministers, advisors, secretaries-general and government spokespersons. The prime minister did not receive a phone from the procurement project. (TNA)



























