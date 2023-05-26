Additional mass-transit systems to travel around Bangkok and neighboring provinces available in few years

The government has announced that additional mass-transit systems will be available for commuters to travel around Bangkok and neighboring provinces within a few years.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, commuters will soon be able to use the services from the Yellow Line system which is reported to be over 90 percent complete. The Line connects Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district and Samrong area in Samut Prakan province. He stated that the Thailand Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) is now performing system tests to ensure the safety of the country’s first monorail mass-transit system, which is scheduled to offer its services by the end of this year.







The government spokesperson provided updates on the Pink Line, another monorail mass-transit system set to begin commercial services in 2024. The Pink Line, which runs from Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai area to Bangkok’s Minburi district, is scheduled to start trial runs in January 2023 and will be open for full commercial services in June next year.

Meanwhile, officials reported that 99% of construction on the Orange Line’s eastern section has been completed. The Section, which connects Bangkok’s Minburi district and Thailand Cultural Centre station, is scheduled to be open in August 2025. The MRTA also reported that work on the southern portion of the Purple Line, which would connect the existing Tao Poon station to Bangkok’s Rat Burana area, is currently underway.







The government spokeswoman added that the MRTA is currently repairing road surfaces that have been damaged by these constructions and that some of these repairs would be finished by the end of this year, alleviating traffic congestion in many locations. (NNT)



























