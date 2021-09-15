Access restriction continues on Phi Phi Island, Krabi

The communicable disease committee of the southern province extended access restriction to Phi Phi Island for 7 days as there were more COVID-19 cases linked to infections at a local wastewater treatment plant under construction.







Rescue workers brought 15 new COVID-19 patients from Phi Phi Island to the third field hospital of Krabi at the Krabi Campus of Thailand National Sports University in Muang Krabi district. The new cases came from a cluster linked to the wastewater treatment plant construction site. The cluster expanded to vendors and police on the island. The total case of the cluster rose to 79 who received treatment at hospitals. Meanwhile, 321 other people were waiting for the result of their COVID-19 tests.



The communicable disease committee of Krabi extended restricted access to Moo 7 and Moo 8 villages on Phi Phi Island for 7 more days from Sept 18 to 24. It gave access to only tourists under the Phuket Sandbox reopening project.







Over the past 24 hours, the country logged 144 more COVID-19 fatalities and 13,798 new cases including 451 infected inmates and 22 arrivals. Meanwhile, 14,133 COVID-19 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals. (TNA)



























