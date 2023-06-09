About 40 officers likely to be transferred over lorries sticker bribe allegations

About 40 highway police officers are likely to be transferred to inactive posts over the sticker bribe allegations involving overloaded lorries.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the commander of the Counter Corruption Division said in his capacity as the acting commander of the Highway Police Division that Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob Bhuridej Central Investigation Bureau commissioner ordered the straightforward investigation into the case to restore dignity and prestige of the highway police.







Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said that according to information received from truck operators and evidence, about 35-40 non-commissioned and commissioned officers were possibly involved in the allegations.

The official transfer orders will be signed on Friday to move them to perform duties at the operation center of the Highway Police Division pending the fact-finding investigation.







Meanwhile, Move Forward Party MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and the chairman of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand on Thursday submitted the evidence to the police inspector –general for further investigation. (TNA)















