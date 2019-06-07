Abhisit resigns as MP

Bangkok – Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has resigned as an MP because he said he could not condone his party’s resolution to support Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister.

Abhisit said his resignation as an MP was necessary to maintain his stand against efforts to help the current premier keep the top office of government. However, he said he respected the party’s resolution adopted at Tuesday’s party meeting in support of Prayut.

Abhisit apologized to all supporters who had voted for his party and for his decision to resign as an MP to keep his word and personal honor. He said he has never compromised his ideologies and principles. He declined to say whether he might also resign as a member of the Democrat Party which he used to lead.