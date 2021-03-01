A Thai policeman dies of heart attack in political riot control last night in Bangkok

Bangkok – Top government members have expressed their condolences after over the 30 police who were injured while attempting to control a protest that turned violent last night, with one officer succumbing to a heart attack despite the efforts of his colleagues to save him.

Pol Cpt Wiwat Sinsert, 47, of Thammasala Metropolitan Police Station experienced a fatal heart attack while performing riot control during last night’s political protest. Fellow police performed CPR on the officer before he was sent to Rajavithi Hospital, but all efforts were unable to revive him.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan have both sent their condolences over the tragic loss, with the PM instructing the Royal Thai Police Office and all police commanders to care for their subordinates and maintain regulations. He also offered encouragement to the family of the fallen officer.







DPM Gen Prawit voiced his sadness over the incident while explaining that rubber bullets were employed during the scuffle in proportion to its severity. He assured police were acting in accordance with procedure and stated they would continue to watch over protests without military involvement.

The Erawan Center concluded that a total of 33 people were sent to hospital following the incident, 23 of which were police with the other 10 being civilians. Of the total, 22 were sent to the Police General Hospital, 7 were sent to Rajavithi Hospital, 2 to Ramathibodhi Hospital, 1 to Rama 9 Hospital and 1 to Chulalongkorn Hospital. (NNT)











