89-day no-burning rule to be put in place to curb haze and wildfire in Thailand

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has closely followed up on haze and wildfire situation with great concern over PM2.5 particulates that may harm people’s health.

With the increasingly severe situation of wildfire in many areas as a result of drought, forest burning and exploitation, wildfire smoke spreads all over and produces fine particulate matter of PM2.5 that jeopardizes people’s health.







The Prime Minister ordered all concerned agencies to discuss and come up with responses and preventive measures. They are instructed to conduct after action review on wildfire situation according to different perspectives of each agency in a bid to prevent the damage of widespread wildfire to the environment, agricultural areas, and people’s properties, as well as to curb the rise of PM2.5 in the air. The Prime Minister ordered for the implementation of any measure possible to keep wildfire under control, and seek cooperation from all concerned localities to observe 89-day no-burning (of all kinds) rule during February 1 and April 30, 2023. Those who violate the rule will be penalized. Concerned agencies are also urged to work proactively to create public awareness. If the situation is not better, plan adjustment will be necessary to beef up related measures. (PRD)



























